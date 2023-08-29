UK foreign minister James Cleverly to visit China on August 30

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China on Aug. 30, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“The two sides will have in depth exchanges on issues of concern,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin remarked when asked about the visit at a regular daily press briefing.



Cleverly was expected to visit China towards the end of July, but the trip never materialized. He would be the highest-ranking British official to visit China since the pandemic.

