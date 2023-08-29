Theme
A Ukrainian service member prepares a mine to fire a mortar at their position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine to evacuate children from five towns near frontline in southern Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
Kyiv on Tuesday ordered children to be evacuated from five towns near the frontline in southern Ukraine, citing an uptick in attacks as its forces claim territorial gains nearby.

“Due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons will be forcibly evacuated” from the villages in the Zaporizhzhia region, the ministry responsible for reintegrating Russian-occupied territories announced on social media.

