Ukraine to evacuate children from five towns near frontline in southern Ukraine
Kyiv on Tuesday ordered children to be evacuated from five towns near the frontline in southern Ukraine, citing an uptick in attacks as its forces claim territorial gains nearby.
“Due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons will be forcibly evacuated” from the villages in the Zaporizhzhia region, the ministry responsible for reintegrating Russian-occupied territories announced on social media.
