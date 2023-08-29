Ukrainian drones destroyed by air defenses over Tula region: Russia

Russian air defenses downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

Two drones “were destroyed” by air defenses over the Tula region south of Moscow, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Another drone was “destroyed by air defense forces” over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, at around 11 pm Moscow time (2000 GMT) on Monday, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry did not say whether there had been damage or casualties as a result of either incident.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

The attacks have caused little serious damage.

