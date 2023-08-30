Theme
Rescue workers work to evacuate flood-affected residents after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Rescue workers work to evacuate flood-affected residents after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China August 2, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

China detains five people for minimizing flood deaths

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Chinese authorities have detained five people on suspicion of falsely understating the number of deaths from a flash flood at a construction site in Sichuan province, state media reported on Wednesday.

After an investigation, local government officials said four people had been killed, 48 were missing and 149 had escaped the flood at a river expressway in Jinyang County on Aug. 21, according to state media.

Initially, Jinyang authorities said 79 people had been rescued with six reported missing.

Five people involved in the construction project have been detained.

Regions across China have suffered through weeks of torrential rains that have caused deaths, massive flooding and landslides.

