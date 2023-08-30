China says it is easing market access for foreign firms in response to US's Raimondo

China’s embassy in Washington on Tuesday pushed back against comments from US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo who said US firms had told her that China had become “uninvestible,” insisting that Beijing was working to further ease market access for foreign companies.

Asked to respond to Raimondo’s comments made in China, embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said most of the 70,000 US firms doing business in China wanted to stay, and nearly 90 percent were profitable.

“China is actively advancing its high-level opening-up and making efforts to provide a world-class, market-oriented business environment governed by a sound legal framework,” he said. “China will only open its doors even wider to the outside world.”

