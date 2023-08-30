EU defense ministers to discuss situation in Gabon amid reports of military coup

European Union defense ministers are to discuss the situation in Gabon, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, adding that a coup, if confirmed, would heap more instability on the region.



A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.



“If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region,” said Borrell, speaking at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Toledo.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it’s in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers... have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries,” he said.



“This is a big issue for Europe,” he added.



The signs of a coup in Gabon come just weeks after members of the presidential guard in Niger seized power and established a junta.



Read more:

Niger orders troops to go on ‘maximum alert,’ citing increased threat of attack

Advertisement

Algeria proposes transition to resolve Niger crisis

EU declares full support for French ambassador in Niger amid political turmoil