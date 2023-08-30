EU drug watchdog approves updated Pfizer COVID-19 subvariant jab
The EU’s drug watchdog on Wednesday approved an updated version of Pfizer and BioNTech’s anti COVID-19 jab to counter an infectious subvariant of the virus as winter approaches.
The World Health Organisation in May said it no longer considered COVID-19 a global health emergency, but the virus is still circulating -- and new variants are being tracked.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The European Medicines Agency said it “has recommended authorising an adapted Comirnaty vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The EMA in June recommended that vaccines be updated to target the XBB strain of the virus which have become dominant in Europe and other parts of the world.
Known as Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5, the mRNA vaccine is to be used to prevent COVID-19 in adults and children from six months.
Adults and children over five require a single shot “irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination history” while younger children may get “one or three doses depending on whether they have completed a primary vaccination course or have had COVID-19” the Amsterdam-based EMA said.
Comirnaty uses messenger RNA technology which carries instructions how to make the spike protein which the virus uses to enter the body’s cells.
When a person is given the vaccine, some of their cells will read the mRNA instructions and temporarily produce the spike protein.
If the vaccinated person later comes into contact with the virus, the immune system will recognize the spike protein on its surface and be prepared to attack it.
Comirnaty was first authorized in the EU in September 2020 with versions targeting other COVID-19 subvariants, in September 2022.
“Side effects are typically mild and short-lived,” the EMA said, but added “that more serious side effects may rarely occur.”
Pharmaceutical firms Moderna and Novavax and others are working on updating their COVID-19 vaccines to target XBB subvariants.
The WHO is currently monitoring upwards of 10 variants and their descent lineages.
Read more:
Deep dive: COVID-19 cases on the rise again, EG.5 variant appearing more frequently
Saudi Health Ministry: No additional measures required for EG.5 coronavirus mutant
WHO classifies new COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
-
Saudi Health Ministry: No additional measures required for EG.5 coronavirus mutantThe Saudi Ministry of Health has emphasized that EG.5, the new coronavirus variant, does not have any noticeable effect on disease rates or severity, ... Saudi Arabia
-
US CDC tracks new lineage of virus that causes COVID-19, found in Middle EastUS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it was tracking a new lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19.The lineage is ... World News
-
WHO calls on China to share more COVID-19 data after virus death toll releasedThe World Health Organization urged China to share more detailed information on its coronavirus situation after Beijing reported that there had been ... Coronavirus
-
India records 10,158 new COVID-19 cases, omicron variant fueling spikeIndia reported 10,158 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as coronavirus cases steadily increase in the south-Asian country.Health ministry data showed ... Coronavirus
-
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43 percent of COVID-19 cases in USThe fast-spreading omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended ... Coronavirus
-
New omicron COVID-19 variant spurs South Africa to boost vaccination driveSouth Africa will offer additional COVID-19 booster vaccines to all residents older than 18 years after detecting the omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5, ... Coronavirus
-
China’s top medical adviser says omicron’s risks are the same as the fluChinese officials continued to downplay the risks of COVID-19 as restrictions are eased, with a top medical adviser saying the fatality rate from the ... Coronavirus