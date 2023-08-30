Mitch McConnell freezes up for second time during public appearance in Kentucky

Republican US Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.

I don't care what party you belong, or how old you are, once your health starts to fail like this, it is time to pack it up.

Mitch McConnel froze again today.

Elected offices should have term limits. Period.pic.twitter.com/FOPsaHE3fu — Tosin Ash.💧 (@Tosyneno) August 30, 2023

McConnell, 81, was responding to questions from reporters after an event with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington when he froze up, staring into space and not responding to reporters and others nearby.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After being approached by a second person, McConnell began talking again but needed reporters’ questions repeated to him by an aide and a gave minimal answer in response.

Representatives for McConnell were not immediately available for comment.

The incident was eerily similar to one that took place in the Senate at the end of July, when McConnell also froze in the middle of a press conference and had to be led away, returning several minutes later to finish taking questions.

Read more:

Video: Mitch McConnell escorted out of news conference after abrupt mid-sentence stop

Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden lapses, stumbles highlight advanced age of US leaders