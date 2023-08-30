Rare sight: Blue supermoon to grace night sky on August 30

A rare blue supermoon will grace the night sky on August 30 – a phenomenon that cannot be witnessed again until January 2037, according to NASA.

Stargazers will be in for a special treat as the upcoming full moon will look brighter and bigger than usual, with the planet Saturn appearing nearby.

During a supermoon, the moon is at its closest distance to Earth, making it look 14 percent larger than a regular full moon, NASA said.

The term “blue” is used to describe the occurrence of a second full moon of the month.

As the night wears on, the ringed planet Saturn will appear to circle clockwise around the moon, NASA said.

In the UAE, the phenomenon is expected to be visible from 7p.m., especially in areas unaffected by light pollution, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.

