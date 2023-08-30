Rare sight: Blue supermoon to grace night sky on August 30

A rare blue supermoon will grace the night sky on August 30 – a phenomenon that cannot be witnessed again until January 2037, according to NASA.
Stargazers will be in for a special treat as the upcoming full moon will look brighter and bigger than usual, with the planet Saturn appearing nearby.
During a supermoon, the moon is at its closest distance to Earth, making it look 14 percent larger than a regular full moon, NASA said.
The term “blue” is used to describe the occurrence of a second full moon of the month.
As the night wears on, the ringed planet Saturn will appear to circle clockwise around the moon, NASA said.
In the UAE, the phenomenon is expected to be visible from 7p.m., especially in areas unaffected by light pollution, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.
After historic landing, India’s moon rover confirms Sulphur on south poleIndia’s Moon rover has confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the lunar south pole, the country’s space agency said.Last week, India became the first ... World News
Kremlin plays down Luna-25 moon landing failure, says space program will continueThe Kremlin on Tuesday said that the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission to the Moon earlier this month was “nothing terrible” and that the main thing ... World News
India’s moon landing: A success story like no other“In a few hours, India’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon. We congratulate you.” The timing of the South African President’s ... Opinion