Russia reports outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu

Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm in the western part of the country, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak detected in the Republic of Tatarstan killed 17,800 of a flock of 195,503 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Russian authorities.

