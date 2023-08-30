Theme
Birds fly during a major outbreak of bird flu, in Vadso municipality in Finnmark in Norway, on July 20,2023. (Reuters)
Birds fly during a major outbreak of bird flu, in Vadso municipality in Finnmark in Norway, on July 20,2023. (Reuters)

Russia reports outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu

Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm in the western part of the country, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak detected in the Republic of Tatarstan killed 17,800 of a flock of 195,503 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Russian authorities.

