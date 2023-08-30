Theme
A woman checks her phone next to debris, following a reported drone attack in Krasnogorsk, Russia, August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says wave of Ukrainian drone strikes ‘will not go unpunished’

Reuters
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory overnight “will not go unpunished.”

In a briefing to journalists, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the drones, some of which struck an airbase in Pskov, 600 kilometers (400 miles) from Ukraine, could not have covered such distances without information from western countries.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Russia is working out where Ukrainian drone attacks are launched from in order to prevent further such strikes.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives constant updates about such strikes.

