Russian military repelling drone attack on airport in Pskov

Russia’s military is repelling a drone attack at an airport in the airport in the city of Pskov in western Russia, where four transport aircraft were damaged, officials said early on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Defense is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport,” Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to initial reports, he said, there were no injuries.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield.

“As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames,” Tass reported.

Videos posted by Russian media showed thick black smoke rising over the airport. They cited posts of local residents who heard explosions and gunfire.

Reports on Telegram channels said anti-aircraft systems were in action around the city, located close to the borders of Latvia and Estonia.

As a result of the drone attack, the airspace around Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was closed early on Wednesday, TASS news agency quoted Russian aviation officials as saying.

Read more:

Missiles, three million rounds of ammo for Ukraine in latest US weapons pledge

Ukraine sees no fall in Western war support, says foreign minister

Video of US citizen Paul Whelan jailed in Russia is ‘reassuring’: White House