Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian border guard boats are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Ukrainian border guard boats are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 26, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian military says it destroyed four Ukrainian boats carrying troops in Black Sea

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia said on Wednesday its forces had destroyed four Ukrainian boats carrying up to 50 troops in the Black Sea.

An aircraft “destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people,” in the Black Sea around midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian military says it downed four Ukrainian drones

Russia will not probe Prigozhin plane crash under international rules: Brazil Agency

Russian military repelling drone attack on airport in Pskov

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size