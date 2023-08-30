Ukraine’s FM says capture of Robotyne ‘opens the way’ south, to Crimea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the capture of Robotyne by Kyiv’s forces this week will allow them to more easily push further south towards Crimea, according to an address published Wednesday.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Having entrenched on the flanks of Robotyne, we are opening the way to Tokmak and, eventually, Melitopol and the administrative border with Crimea,” Kuleba said during an official visit to Paris.

Read more:

Advertisement

Germany says Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow are in line with international law

Ukraine forces raise national flag in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine says its forces pushed deeper into Russian defensive lines near Robotyne