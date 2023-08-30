Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed Ukrainian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 25, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed Ukrainian tank, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s FM says capture of Robotyne ‘opens the way’ south, to Crimea

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the capture of Robotyne by Kyiv’s forces this week will allow them to more easily push further south towards Crimea, according to an address published Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Having entrenched on the flanks of Robotyne, we are opening the way to Tokmak and, eventually, Melitopol and the administrative border with Crimea,” Kuleba said during an official visit to Paris.

Read more:

Advertisement

Germany says Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow are in line with international law

Ukraine forces raise national flag in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine says its forces pushed deeper into Russian defensive lines near Robotyne

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size