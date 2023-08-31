Theme
Michelangelo towers are seen as pedestrians make their way to work past road construction site in Sandton outside Johannesburg, South Africa. (File photo: Reuters)
It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said. (File photo: Reuters)

At least 20 killed in building fire in South Africa

AFP, Johannesburg
At least 20 people have died and more than 40 were injured in a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday, the South African city's emergency services said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

“Right now, we have about 20 people who lost their lives and 43 people injured,” Mulaudzi told AFP.

Firefighters who were called to the scene had put out the flames.

The building had been evacuated and search and recovery operations were ongoing.

Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which had been cordoned off by police.

