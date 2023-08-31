Theme
Royal Navy vessel HMS Montrose at sea during Baltic Operations in this photo taken June 15, 2014. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam C. Stapleton/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Britain’s Royal Navy warships track Russian vessels close to UK waters

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Britain’s Royal Navy said in a statement on Thursday that its warships and patrol aircraft tracked a series of Russian vessels close to its waters in what it called “a concerted monitoring operation.”

The Royal Navy said submarine hunting frigates and P8 Poseidon patrol aircraft monitored movements of the Russian Navy in the Channel, North Sea and North Atlantic, without specifying when the operation had taken place.

The Russian vessels included corvettes Boikiy and Grad, cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the Udaloy-class destroyer Severomorsk, as well as others, according to the statement.

Britain is a key defense supplier for Ukraine and Russia has condemned the help Britain has provided to Kyiv.

The Royal Navy routinely tracks the movements of Russian warships sailing near its waters.

Advertisement

