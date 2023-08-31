China hones anti-submarine capabilities amid tensions in South China Sea

China’s military said it had recently held intensive anti-submarine exercises in the strategically important South China Sea as part of efforts to hone its capabilities amid rising maritime tensions with its neighbors and their allies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In an undisclosed area in the South China Sea, more than a dozen flights of anti-submarine patrol aircraft operated non-stop for more than 40 hours searching for submarines and simulating attacks, the Southern Command Theatre of China’s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement on Monday.



“It has effectively honed the military’s round-the-clock aerial anti-submarine combat capabilities,” said the statement. The exercise was conducted late at night and in the early morning to accumulate experience at different hours.



The statement did not say whether any non-Chinese submarines were identified in the area.



It was one of several such drills this year and was part of broader activities the Chinese military has conducted in the Indo-Pacific region.



The United States and its allies have also stepped up military activities, especially in the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by Beijing.



Last week, the US and Indonesian defense chiefs said China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea were “inconsistent with international law”. The U.S. Navy added that China’s “aggressive behavior” in the area, including the use of water cannons against a Philippine vessel, must be challenged and checked.



The largest of the US Navy’s forward-deployed fleets, the Seventh Fleet, headquartered in Japan, operates as many as 70 ships, and has about 150 aircraft and more than 27,000 sailors.



The US Navy also operates about two dozen nuclear-powered attack subs across the Pacific. The nuclear submarine capability of US allies in the region will be further enhanced in coming years with the AUKUS agreement between the United States, Australia and Britain.



“Japan and the United States have frequent submarine activities in the region,” said Chinese military commentator Song Zhongping, but those activities were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Read more:

Taiwan warns of surge in military tensions as Chinese planes cross median line

US plans to deploy thousands of drones to counter China’s military edge

China to hold third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum