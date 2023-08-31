Head of Russia-annexed Crimea says cruise missile downed

The chief official in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, said anti-aircraft units had downed a cruise missile fired at the peninsula on Wednesday.

“Anti-aircraft forces in eastern Crimea have downed a cruise missile,” Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram, and asked residents to remain calm.

