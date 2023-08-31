Theme
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023 shows a strategic cruise missile being launched from a guard ship marine of the 2nd Surface Ship Squadron of the East Sea fleet, also known as the Sea of Japan, part of a Korean People's naval unit, at an undisclosed location at sea off the coast. (AFP)
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023 shows a strategic cruise missile being launched from a guard ship marine of the 2nd Surface Ship Squadron of the East Sea fleet, also known as the Sea of Japan, part of a Korean People's naval unit, at an undisclosed location at sea off the coast. (File photo: AFP)

Head of Russia-annexed Crimea says cruise missile downed

Reuters
The chief official in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, said anti-aircraft units had downed a cruise missile fired at the peninsula on Wednesday.

“Anti-aircraft forces in eastern Crimea have downed a cruise missile,” Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram, and asked residents to remain calm.

