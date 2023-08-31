Hostile drone destroyed by air defenses near Moscow: Mayor

Russian air defenses on Thursday morning shot down a drone that was approaching the city, Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian media reported earlier that more than 40 flights were delayed on Thursday morning at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, the Kommersant daily reported, citing a flight tracking website, with no reason given for the delays.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Airports in the Russian capital have in the past weeks suspended flights repeatedly due to what Russian authorities said were Ukrainian drone attacks on the city.

Read more:

Russian man in court after criticizing war on Ukraine in interview to foreign media

Russian military says it destroyed four Ukrainian boats carrying troops in Black Sea

Ukraine drones attack Russian air base near Estonia