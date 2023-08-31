Nine Pakistani soldiers killed in suicide bombing targeting military convoy

Nine soldiers were killed in a restive western region of Pakistan on Thursday after a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted their military convoy, the army said.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in militant attacks since the Taliban returned to power in neighboring Afghanistan two years ago.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the bombing took place in the Bannu district of North Waziristan, a border region which has long been a base for groups such as the Pakistan Taliban.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle and he rammed his bike into a truck in a military convoy,” provincial minister Feroze Jamal Shah told AFP.

ISPR said a further five soldiers were injured in the attack near Jani Khel, 61 kilometres (38 miles) from the border with Afghanistan.

