A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise Slavic Brotherhood in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise Slavic Brotherhood in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. (Reuters)

Russia destroys Ukrainian drone over Bryansk region: Defense Ministry

Reuters
Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed a Ukrainian drone on Thursday over Bryansk region in the south of the country, the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

Bryansk region has been the target of several of Ukraine’s recent attempts to launch drone strikes on Russian territory.

