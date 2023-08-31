Russia scrambles MiG-31 jet to intercept Norwegian plane approaching airspace

Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that one of its fighter jets was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian military plane approaching its airspace, in the latest of a string of similar incidents.



In a statement, it said the Norwegian plane U-turned and moved away from Russian airspace after being approached by the Russian MiG-31 fighter over the Barents Sea.



