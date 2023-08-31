Theme
United Nations forces patrol the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, on Sept. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia vetoes UN proposal to extend Mali sanctions citing lack of compromise

Russia on Wednesday vetoed a United Nations proposal to extend sanctions on military-run Mali, which has become a close partner of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries.

“Despite the fact that we repeatedly urged a constructive approach and a sensible compromise, the texts did not in any way take into consideration the concerns of the Malian side or the Russian Federation’s position,” Moscow’s envoy Vassily Nebenzia said after casting the veto.

