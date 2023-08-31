Theme
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, on October 13, 2022. (Turkish presidential press service via AFP)
Turkey’s Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal on September 4

Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s resort of Sochi on September 4 to primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, one of the sources said.

The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement.

