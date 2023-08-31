Theme
Students of the school for drone pilots Dronarium Academy practice during a lesson, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine, June 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Two Ukrainian drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk region: governor

Reuters
Anti-aircraft units downed two Ukrainian drones on Wednesday over Bryansk region in southern Russia, with no casualties or damage reported, the region’s governor said.

“The Russian Defence Ministry’s anti-aircraft forces have thwarted an attack by Ukrainian terrorists,” the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote on Telegram. “Two drones have been downed over Bransk district. There are no casualties or damage.”

