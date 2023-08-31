Two Ukrainian drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk region: governor

Anti-aircraft units downed two Ukrainian drones on Wednesday over Bryansk region in southern Russia, with no casualties or damage reported, the region’s governor said.

“The Russian Defence Ministry’s anti-aircraft forces have thwarted an attack by Ukrainian terrorists,” the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote on Telegram. “Two drones have been downed over Bransk district. There are no casualties or damage.”

