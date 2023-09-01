Former deputy PM wins Singapore presidential race

A former member of Singapore’s ruling party on Saturday won the race to become the city-state’s president, in an election seen as a barometer of public sentiment on the government’s performance amid economic challenges and a streak of high-profile scandals.

Former deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, won 70.4 percent of votes, the elections department said, to become Singapore’s head of state. The country is a parliamentary democracy and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the head of government.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tharman has been a popular politician, having scored several landslide victories in parliamentary elections, including the biggest margin of votes in the general election in 2020 as a PAP member.

He resigned from the party earlier this year and emphasized his independence during his campaign for the presidency.

Read more:

Singapore cuts annual growth outlook on weak global demand

Olam Group expects agricultural unit’s Singapore-Saudi dual IPO by 2024 first half

China asks Philippines to jointly work on defusing South China Sea tensions