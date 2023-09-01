Hong Kong raises alert to highest level over Super Typhoon Saola

Hong Kong’s weather observatory raised its typhoon alert to the highest level at 8:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) on Friday over Super Typhoon Saola, one of the strongest storms to hit southern China in years.



“The Hurricane Signal, No. 10, was issued at 8:15 p.m. This means that winds with mean speeds of 118 kilometers per hour or more are expected,” the observatory said, urging people to seek safe shelter, not to go outside and stay away from exposed windows and doors.



