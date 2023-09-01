Russia Ukraine conflict
Lavrov: UN online meetings held in August on Zelenskyy peace formula ‘unacceptable’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that online meetings held on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula in August were “unacceptable.”
