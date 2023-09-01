Theme
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference at United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Lavrov: UN online meetings held in August on Zelenskyy peace formula ‘unacceptable’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that online meetings held on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula in August were “unacceptable.”

