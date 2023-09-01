Niger bans UN agencies, NGOs from operating in military ‘operation zones’

Niger’s coup leaders have stopped UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations from working in military “operation zones,” the interior ministry said Thursday.

Without specifying which regions are affected, a ministry statement broadcast on national radio said: “Due to the current security situation and operational commitment of the Nigerien armed forces, the ministry informs international organizations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that all activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended.”

