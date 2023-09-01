Putin says to meet China’s Xi soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he will soon hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“Soon enough we will have a meeting with the Chinese president,” Putin said.
“He (Chinese President Xi) calls me his friend, and I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who does a lot for the development of Russian-Chinese relations.”
