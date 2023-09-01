Theme
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. (Reuters)

Putin says to meet China’s Xi soon

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he will soon hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Soon enough we will have a meeting with the Chinese president,” Putin said.

“He (Chinese President Xi) calls me his friend, and I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who does a lot for the development of Russian-Chinese relations.”

