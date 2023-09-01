Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan to meet in Sochi next week, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks on Monday, the Kremlin announced.



“Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.



