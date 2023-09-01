Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This grab made from a handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on April 20, 2022 shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. (AFP)
This grab made from a handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on April 20, 2022 shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles put on combat duty

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Friday that the country’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying ten or more nuclear warheads, had been put on combat duty, state news agency RIA reported.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sarmat missiles would be deployed for combat duty “soon.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Advertisement

Kyiv says drone attack on Russian air base in Pskov was launched from inside Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size