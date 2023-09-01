Russia says Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles put on combat duty

The head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Friday that the country’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying ten or more nuclear warheads, had been put on combat duty, state news agency RIA reported.



In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sarmat missiles would be deployed for combat duty “soon.”



