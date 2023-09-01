Russia says seized strategic heights near Kupiansk in east Ukraine

Russia on Friday said it captured several strategic heights near Kupiansk, an eastern Ukrainian city around which Moscow’s troops stepped up pressure in August.



“In the direction of Kupiansk, the units of the Western group of forces improved the tactical position by capturing enemy strongholds and key heights,” the Russian defense ministry said, claiming that the Kyiv army sustained “significant” losses.



