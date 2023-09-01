Russian air defense neutralizes ‘unidentified object’ in Pskov region: Governor

Russian air defense units “neutralized an unidentified object” in the western region of Pskov, the local governor said early on Friday, the same region where a Ukrainian drone attack hit military transport aircraft earlier this week.

Governor Mikhail Vedernikov posted a video on Telegram showing fire being directed through the air. He said there had been no damage on the ground.

