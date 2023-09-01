Russia Ukraine conflict
Russian nuclear energy infrastructure is target of Ukrainian strikes: Report
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday that Russia's nuclear energy infrastructure remains a target of Ukrainian strikes, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
