Two Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijani shelling: Ministry

Armenia said Friday that two of its servicemen were killed and one wounded after Azerbaijan fired at its positions near the town of Sotk, close to the border.



“As a result of firing by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Armenian positions located in the Sotk area, there are two dead and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said.



