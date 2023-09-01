Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Kurchatov: Governor

Two Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian town of Kurchatov in the Kursk region early on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

The drones damaged an administrative building and a residential one, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, and emergency services were assessing the damage.

