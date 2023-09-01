Theme
A general view of the Znamensky cathedral in the Russian city of Kursk, some 150 km from Ukraine's border on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
A general view of the Znamensky cathedral in the Russian city of Kursk, some 150 km from Ukraine's border on May 28, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Kurchatov: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Two Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian town of Kurchatov in the Kursk region early on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

The drones damaged an administrative building and a residential one, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, and emergency services were assessing the damage.

