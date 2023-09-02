Theme
The two sides of the Nobel medal with the profile of Alfred Nobel on one side are seen in the lobby of the Nobel institute in Oslo on December 9, 2015.
The two sides of the Nobel medal with the profile of Alfred Nobel on one side are seen in the lobby of the Nobel institute in Oslo on December 9, 2015. (File photo)

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

AFP
The Nobel Foundation said Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked anger.

“We... choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice - that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the foundation said in a statement.

