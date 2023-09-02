Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

The Nobel Foundation said Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked anger.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We... choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice - that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the foundation said in a statement.



Read more:

Russia deems Nobel winner Dmitry Muratov a ‘foreign agent’

Advertisement