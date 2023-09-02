Theme
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023 shows a strategic cruise missile being launched from a guard ship marine of the 2nd Surface Ship Squadron of the East Sea fleet, also known as the Sea of Japan, part of a Korean People's naval unit, at an undisclosed location at sea off the coast. (AFP)
North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles towards sea off west coast

Reuters
Published: Updated:
North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula in the early hours of Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

Details of the launch are being analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Thursday state media KCNA reported that Pyongyang had conducted a simulated “scorched-earth” nuclear strike on targets across South Korea.

Seoul announced sanctions on Friday on five North Korean individuals and one company in response to Pyongyang’s launch of what it said was a space rocket last month.

