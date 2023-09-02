Wildfire in Texas county grows tenfold in three hours

A massive wildfire in Walker County, Texas, that rapidly expanded in size had emergency crews working late into the night on Friday to contain it.



The fire located north of Huntsville, known as the Game Preserve Fire, erupted Friday afternoon in a wooded area along Lost Indian Camp Road, just off FM-247, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.



By 9 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the fire had consumed approximately 1,200 acres and was only 10 percent contained.



No known reports of injuries or the fire’s cause were given as yet. The Walker County government had previously implemented a burn ban on July 31, restricting most outdoor ignitions.

