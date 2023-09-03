Theme
A police officer from the anti-crime brigade (BAC) arrests a protester during clashes that broke out after a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 29, 2023. Violent protests broke out in France in the early hours of June 29, 2023, as anger grows over the police killing of a teenager, with security forces arresting 150 people in the chaos that saw balaclava-clad protesters burning cars and setting off fireworks. Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in Nanterre in the morning of June 27, 2023, in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups over the treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)
Motorist fleeing from police traffic stop kills pedestrian in Paris

AFP, Paris
Published: Updated:
A pedestrian was killed in Paris early Sunday after being struck by a driver who was fleeing the police after refusing to submit to a traffic stop, police sources said.

“The wanted man was identified and arrested,” an anonymous police source told AFP later on Sunday, without providing details on the circumstances of the arrest.

A police patrol in the suburb of Pantin, just northeast of Paris, attempted to stop a BMW at around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) on Sunday, but the driver sped away and headed toward the capital.

“The fugitive took several streets in the 19th Arrondissement and got away from the police at the exit of a tunnel,” a police source said.

They later abandoned the vehicle on a street in a northeast district of the city, the source said.

Officers were notified that a pedestrian had been struck on a boulevard near the Paris city limits.

Emergency services responded but the victim died at the scene, the police source said, adding that an inquiry was underway.

No identity details were released, though BFM television reported the victim was a man in his 30s.

