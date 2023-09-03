Romania strongly condemns ‘unjustified’ Russian attacks on Danube infrastructure
Romania’s defense ministry on Sunday strongly condemned repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube infrastructure close to its border as “unjustified” following the latest overnight drone strikes in the southern Odesa region.
The ministry “reiterates in the strongest terms that these attacks against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humani-tarian law.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate any direct military threat to the national territory or territorial waters of Romania,” it added in a statement.
Read more: Ukraine says majority of Russian drones which targeted Danube port destroyed
-
Ukrainian army has breached Russian lines in southern Ukraine: Prominent generalKyiv’s army has made an important breakthrough by breaching Russian lines in southern Ukraine, a key general told British media this weekend, saying ... World News
-
Ukraine says majority of Russian drones which targeted Danube port destroyedUkraine said on Sunday that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones on the southern Odesa region, as Moscow said it hit the Danube port of Reni, on the ... World News
-
Romanian minister says aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacityRomania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tons in the coming ... World News
-
Romania launches hub to train pilots for F-16 jets, bolstering Ukraine's defenseRomania on Thursday said it would launch a regional hub to train pilots including Ukrainians to fly American-made F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv has ... World News