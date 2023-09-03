Theme
A grain warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike is seen at a compound of a port on the Danube, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, on August 16, 2023. (Reuters)
File photo of a grain warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike is seen at a compound of a port on the Danube. (Reuters)

Romania strongly condemns ‘unjustified’ Russian attacks on Danube infrastructure

AFP, Bucharest
Romania’s defense ministry on Sunday strongly condemned repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube infrastructure close to its border as “unjustified” following the latest overnight drone strikes in the southern Odesa region.

The ministry “reiterates in the strongest terms that these attacks against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humani-tarian law.”

“At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate any direct military threat to the national territory or territorial waters of Romania,” it added in a statement.

