Scholz cancels meeting after sustaining minor facial injuries in jogging fall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz canceled a trip to Hesse after sustaining bruising to his face when he fell while jogging on Saturday.

Scholz, 65, was due on Sunday to hold a town hall meeting with citizens in Heringen and take part in a campaign event for his Social Democratic Party in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt ahead of the Hesse regional election in October.

Scholz’s engagements in the coming week, including a visit to the IAA car show in Munich on Tuesday and a speech to lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, are not affected, according to a government spokeswoman. He is also due to attend the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi next weekend.

