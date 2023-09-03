Scholz cancels meeting after sustaining minor facial injuries in jogging fall
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz canceled a trip to Hesse after sustaining bruising to his face when he fell while jogging on Saturday.
Scholz, 65, was due on Sunday to hold a town hall meeting with citizens in Heringen and take part in a campaign event for his Social Democratic Party in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt ahead of the Hesse regional election in October.
Scholz’s engagements in the coming week, including a visit to the IAA car show in Munich on Tuesday and a speech to lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, are not affected, according to a government spokeswoman. He is also due to attend the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi next weekend.
