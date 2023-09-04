France evacuates five Afghan women ‘threatened by Taliban’: Immigration authority
France flew five Afghan women who had been “threatened by the Taliban” from Pakistan to Paris, where they were due to arrive on Monday, French immigration authority chief Didier Leschi told AFP.
By presidential order, “special attention is being paid to women who are primarily threatened by the Taliban because they have held important positions in Afghan society... or have close contacts with Westerners. This is the case for five women who will arrive today,” Leschi said.
