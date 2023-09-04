Russia destroys four Ukrainian military boats with troops on board
Russia said on Monday it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying troops in the Black Sea.
“Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 4 ‘Willard Sea Force’ US-made high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry said the boats were “traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast”, without providing further details.
In a similar attack on August 30, Russia said its forces destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.
Earlier on Monday morning, the ministry said it had repelled a separate Ukrainian attack over the Black Sea.
“Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula,” it wrote on Telegram.
Crimea was last attacked on Saturday, when Russia destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones that targeted the bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.
Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea.
On August 24, Ukraine said it flew its flag on Crimea, in a symbolic win during a “special operation” to mark its second wartime Independence Day.
Read more:
Russia says it downed two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk region
Russia signs 280,000 for contract military service this year, Medvedev says
Ukraine expects boom in drone production, defense minister says
-
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire in Russia’s KurchatovA non-residential building in the western Russian city of Kurchatov caught fire on Sunday after an attack by a Ukrainian drone but emergency services ... World News
-
Russia says it downed two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk regionRussia’s air defence systems shot down two Ukraine-launched drones over the Kursk region, Russia’s defence ministry said early on Monday on its ... World News
-
Erdogan’s Russia visit vital for grain deal, Turkish leader’s chief aide saysTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will focus on the Black Sea grain deal during their meeting on ... World News