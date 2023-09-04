Russia thwarts attempt by Ukrainian sabotage group trying to cross border: Governor

The governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region said border guards and security forces had “thwarted” an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group that tried to cross into Russia.

“Employees of the FSB border force of Russia and units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group,” Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

