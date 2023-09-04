Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian soldiers in armored vehicles, are seen in the outskirts of Gori, northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2008. (AP)
Russian soldiers in armored vehicles, are seen in the outskirts of Gori, northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2008. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia thwarts attempt by Ukrainian sabotage group trying to cross border: Governor

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region said border guards and security forces had “thwarted” an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group that tried to cross into Russia.

“Employees of the FSB border force of Russia and units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group,” Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine reports advances on eastern and southern fronts

Russia says it downed three drones over Belgorod region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size