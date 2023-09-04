Ukraine says Russian drones detonated on Romanian territory; Romania denies reports

Russian drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory during overnight attack on Danube, Reuters reported citing Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The spokesman said that drones detonated during an attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube river.

However, Romania’s defense ministry has denied any reports of Russian drones detonating on its territory, Reuters reported citing the Romanian defense ministry spokesman.

“Monitored developments of Russian strikes in real time, at no time did Russian means of attack generate direct military threats to Romanian territory,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Romania is a member of the NATO military alliance. In a statement on Facebook, the official, Oleg Nikolenko, urged Western partners to speed up supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine’s defense minister resigns

Russia destroys four Ukrainian military boats with troops on board

Russia says it downed two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk region