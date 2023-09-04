Theme
UN catalogues 37,000 ‘alien species,’ of which 10 pct aggressively harmful

From rats, cats and mosquitoes to a rogue’s gallery of plants, a major scientific assessment Monday catalogued more than 37,000 alien species worldwide, 10 percent of them classified as aggressively harmful, or “invasive.”

Humanity’s growing population, economic growth, land-use change and climate change, “will increase the frequency and extent of biological invasions and the impacts of invasive alien species,” the intergovernmental science advisory panel for the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, known by its acronym IPBES, warned in a report.

Developing.

