Ukraine’s defense minister resigns

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.
Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia destroys four Ukrainian military boats with troops on board
Russia says it downed two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk region
Russia signs 280,000 for contract military service this year, Medvedev says
-
Russia destroys four Ukrainian military boats with troops on boardRussia said on Monday it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying troops in the Black Sea.“Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet ... World News
-
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire in Russia’s KurchatovA non-residential building in the western Russian city of Kurchatov caught fire on Sunday after an attack by a Ukrainian drone but emergency services ... World News
-
Russia says it downed two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk regionRussia’s air defence systems shot down two Ukraine-launched drones over the Kursk region, Russia’s defence ministry said early on Monday on its ... World News