Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Danish acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen (not pictured) speak during a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine April 10, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Odessa, Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine’s defense minister resigns

Reuters, Kyiv 
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.

Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

