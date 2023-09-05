China’s Fukushima-linked seafood ban is ‘totally unacceptable,’ Japan tells WTO
Japan has told the World Trade Organization (WTO) that China’s ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was “totally unacceptable,” the Japanese foreign ministry said late on Monday.
In a counter argument to China’s August 31 notification to WTO on its measures to suspend Japanese aquatic imports, which started last month, Japan said it would explain its positions in relevant WTO committees and urged China to immediately repeal the action.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Some Japanese officials have signaled the country may file a WTO complaint, which the US ambassador to Japan said last week the United States would support.
Japan will explain the safety of the released water at diplomatic forums, including the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and G20 Summit in India this month, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday.
“Nothing is decided about a Japan-China leaders’ meeting,” added Matsuno, Tokyo’s top government spokesperson. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s Premier Li Qiang will attend the ASEAN and G20 summits, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping both conferences.
In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo’s foreign ministry said Japan has also asked China to hold discussions over the import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact.
Although marine products make up less than 1 percent of Japan’s global trade, which is dominated by cars, Japan exported about $600 million worth of aquatic products to China in 2022, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, followed by Hong Kong.
Data on Tuesday showed China-bound exports of aquatic products fell for the first time in two-and-a-half years in July, dropping 23 percent year-on-year to 7.7 billion yen ($52.44 million).
Goods bound for China have faced stricter inspections since Japan announced its plan to release the treated Fukushima water, slowing down shipments.
To ease the pain of losing that seafood demand, Japan will spend more than 100 billion yen ($682 million) to support the
domestic fisheries industry.
Read more:
Japanese PM eats Fukushima fish after row over radioactive wastewater release
Fukushima wastewater is not toxic: IAEA chief
China slams Japan’s Fukushima water release as ‘extremely selfish, irresponsible’
-
Japanese PM eats Fukushima fish after row over radioactive wastewater releaseJapan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sampled seafood and talked to workers at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market Thursday to assess the impact of China’s ban ... World News
-
Japan to restore fish catch to 2010 level amid Fukushima spatTests of seawater near the Fukushima power plant north of Tokyo have not detected any radioactivity, Japan reassures World News
-
Fukushima wastewater is not toxic: IAEA chiefThe tritium concentration in wastewater being released from Japan’s stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant is under expected levels and poses no ... World News
-
Japanese embassy in China ‘extremely worried’ over Fukushima harassmentJapan’s embassy in Beijing said Tuesday it was “extremely worried” about recent harassment by local people over Tokyo’s release of treated wastewater ... World News
-
Japan summons China ambassador over Fukushima water disputeJapan summoned China’s ambassador on Monday to protest against a flood of nuisance calls from China to local businesses following the release of water ... World News
-
IAEA: Tritium concentration of discharged Fukushima water far below operational limitThe tritium concentration in the wastewater from the stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant, which Japan began releasing into the Pacific Ocean ... World News
-
S.Korea police arrest 16 Fukushima protesters trying to enter Japan embassySouth Korean police arrested on Thursday at least 16 people who entered a building housing the Japanese embassy in Seoul during a protest against ... World News
-
China slams Japan’s Fukushima water release as ‘extremely selfish, irresponsible’China on Thursday slammed the release of wastewater from Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, branding it “extremely ... World News
-
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to meet fishermen on Fukushima water release planJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will meet fishermen as soon as Monday to seek their understanding of the government’s plan to release ... World News
-
Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean starting Aug 24Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power ... World News